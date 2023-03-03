The search for missing Jersey man Thomas Frost has been scaled back.

A specialist team from Avon and Somerset Police has returned to the UK after completing checks of several areas using divers and sonar equipment.

They say they are confident that Mr Frost is not in the water they covered, which included large irrigation ponds, Val de la Mare reservoir and some coastal areas.

Mr Frost has been missing for nearly three weeks and is described as being 5’10, of medium build with greying hair.

The police say their investigation remains open and any further information will be looked into but all search areas have now been checked.

Several other agencies have been involved so far, including Jersey Search and Rescue, Jersey Fire Service, Channel Island Air Search, and Jersey Coastguard.

They have used drones, boats and planes to try and find Mr Frost, whose family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information about Mr Frost's disappearance should contact police on 01534 612612.

