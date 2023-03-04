Blue Islands is running a free two-day course in Guernsey on 18 and 19 March to help people overcome their fear of flying.

It will mix knowledge from the airline's pilots with insight from a behavioural specialist.

A similar event will take place in Jersey on 29 and 30 April, and 6 and 7 May.

The airline describes air travel as an "essential part of island life."

Its CEO, Rob Veron, said: “Freedom to Fly is totally free, and something we’re proud to offer our island community.

"We want to play our part in making a difference to the lives of our attendees through the opportunities that travel brings.

"A fear of flying is surprisingly common, and can have a real impact on those who are affected."

