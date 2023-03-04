Guernseyman receives MBE for humanitarian work in Africa

A man from Guernsey received a MBE from the Lieutenant-Governor for his humanitarian work at a ceremony on Saturday (4 March).

Allister Carey runs a charity which operates in Africa and focuses on improving access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene and education.

The Eleanor Foundation was set up in memory of his daughter who was an international development student when she died in a cycling accident in London.

The charity works in Tanzania and Uganda, where it has installed more than 40 water sources to the benefit of around 40,000 people.

In the Chato district of Tanzania, it built a maternity unit and health centre where previously locals had to travel 10 miles for basic care.

It also has a sponsorship scheme in which islanders can sponsor a Tanzanian child's education.

