More than £30,000 has been donated to the Bailiff's fund in Guernsey to help people affected by last month's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The money will be sent to the UK Disasters and Emergency Fund (DEC) where it will be distributed to charities who provide essentials like food, shelter and medicine.

The Bailiff's fund remains open - for more information on how to donate, people can visit the Guernsey States website.

There will also be additional £25,000 given, as the States pledged to match donations to the fund up to that amount.

On 6 February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border.

It was one of the strongest ever recorded in the region.

This was followed a few hours later by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake around 80 miles from the first.

They resulted in the deaths of at least 50,000 people, with thousands more injured and displaced.

