For anyone excited about the NatWest International Island Games this summer in Guernsey, there is still a chance to get involved.

People from any of the islands competing at the event are asked to write a poem about where they come from.

It can be about absolutely any aspect of their island - from history, to nature, politics and sport.

Select entries will be included in a booklet that will be available online, and in print, during the games.

Organisers call it a "collaborative" project which will allow islanders to learn more about each other's homelands.

The poems can be written in any language as long as there is an English translation - local island languages are particularly welcome.

Entries can done in any style of poetry as long as they are no longer than 240 words and 24 lines.

There will be at least one piece chosen from each island.

The deadline is 30 April, with submission form available here.

Community Arts Development Officer at Guernsey Arts, Jade Kershaw, says it is a good opportunity to get involved at the games.

She added: "We're really encouraging everyone to have a go even if you don't consider yourself a poet. We think it's quite an accessible, creative art form."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...