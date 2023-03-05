Scheme to help lower-income families with one-off payment extended

A scheme set up to help lower-income families in Jersey during the cost of living crisis has been extended until the end of March.

The Parental Support payment is a one-off lump sum available to parents, guardians, or carers who have been on the island for less than 5 years.

To qualify, people need to have a gross salary of £36,000 or less if they are single, or a combined income of £48,000 or less if they are a couple.

People with one child receive £250, or £500 if they have more than that.

The government plans to start contacting those they believe are eligible for the scheme but have yet to apply.

Other criteria needed to qualify:

lived in Jersey since at least 1 October 2022, but for less than 5 years.

worked at some point during 2022 (at least one person if in a couple).

have registered status.

be a Jersey resident when applying.

have a Jersey bank account.

