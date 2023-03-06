Jersey one step closer to hydrogen-fuelled planes after successful test flight

Jersey is one step closer to introducing hydrogen-fuelled planes after a successful test flight in the US.

Ports of Jersey has partnered with Universal Hydrogen, which has launched the largest plane to ever fly powered mainly by hydrogen.

The plane, which can hold 40 passengers, flew for 15 minutes and reached an altitude of 3,500 feet above sea level.

Together with Channel Islands airline Blue Islands, Universal Hydrogen has signed a letter of intent to introduce hydrogen aircraft conversion kits on Blue Islands' ATR 72 aircraft.

The testing programme aims to power ATR aircraft with hydrogen by 2025, after two years of trials.

Matt Thomas, CEO of Ports of Jersey says the test flight is 'great news' for the island: "I hope this successful test flight will see the global move towards hydrogen-powered transport going from strength to strength.

"Our work with Universal Hydrogen for the aviation industry, and with OceansLab for the maritime industry, supports our objective to responsibly connect our Islands and work towards a future of truly sustainable travel.”

The plane is powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Credit: Ports of Jersey

Deputy Kirsten Morel, minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, says: “Jersey has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, and our ambition is for a future in which Jersey is both well-connected and sustainable.

"This test flight is an exciting step towards that becoming a reality and is an insight into the Island’s future.”