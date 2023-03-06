Nurses and midwives in Jersey have rejected a pay offer from the States.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Midwives and Unite were asked whether they would accept the 7.9% pay rise.

All three voted against the offer, stating that it does not reflect the cost of living and high rate of inflation.

The unions are now waiting for a response from the government.

David Cozens, Regional Officer of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Our members had already indicated to us that they wouldn’t be happy with a below inflation pay offer, so this rejection doesn't come as a surprise.

"We are keen to work with the States to come to an offer that members are more likely to accept.”

Julie Richards, Royal College of Midwives' lead on Jersey pay described the rejection as "comprehensive".

She said: "We need to see another one on the table that reflects the significant increase in the cost of living and the high rate of inflation which remains in double digits.

"The skills, dedication, and commitment of midwives and maternity support workers must be matched with a pay offer that reflects this, and one that shows the island's Government value them. We await that offer."

