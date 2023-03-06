The Red Arrows will return to Guernsey's skies this year after they were forced to pull out last year due to technical issues.

A Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have also been confirmed as part of the Guernsey Air Display 2023.

The display will take place on 14 September 2023 and the final lineup will be released once sponsorship is secured.

Natalie Davidson, an organiser of the Guernsey Air Display, says: "We are obviously delighted that the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have been allocated to display in Guernsey again this year.

"The allocation of the Lancaster is particularly significant as 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Chatise, more commonly known as the Dambusters Raid, which was carried out by Avro Lancaster bombers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know