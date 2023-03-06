Environmentalists in Jersey say the government is not acting fast enough when it comes to slowing down climate change.

44% of Jersey's carbon emissions come from transport with passenger cars accounting for most of this and 25% of comes from the construction industry and heating homes. Last week the States voted to form a climate council, which will assess Jersey's progress on becoming carbon neutral - as set out in the island's carbon neutral roadmap.

The independent council will release a report once every four years.

However, Andrew Le Quesne, chairman of Earth Project Jersey, says this is not enough and that the government are "kicking the can down the road."

He says they should be reviewing progress on the climate on an ongoing basis.