The deadline for people in Guernsey to fill out their online tax return forms has been extended.

Islanders now have until the 17 March 2023 to complete their returns.

It comes after some people reported technical issues while trying to access the forms.

The Revenue Service has apologised for the problems, and says it is working to resolve the issue and establish the cause.

Nicky Forshaw, Director of the Revenue Service said: "We’re extremely sorry for these technical issues, and we know customers expect better.

"We’re working with our technical specialists to establish what has gone wrong and fix it as quickly as possible.

"We would ask that people don’t phone or contact us this morning if it is to do with technical problems with online returns, as we’re concentrating our resources on restoring the service."

