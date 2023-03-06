A teenager has been arrested after a 62-year-old man suffered a 'serious' head injury in Jersey.

The 'physical argument' took place close to the junction of Albert Street and Clearview Street in St Helier at around 5pm on Sunday 5 March.

The 62-year-old is currently being treated for his injuries in hospital following the incident.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault, and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 612612.

