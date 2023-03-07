Flood prevention underway as heavy rain forecast in Jersey

Work is underway to guard against flooding in Jersey following forecasts of heavy rain.

Jersey Met is predicting significant rainfall over the next seven days, with the most rain expected this evening and overnight.

Teams from the government's infrastructure, housing and environment department have been preparing over the last few days - checking gullies and clearing drains in low lying hotspots around the island, including the Grands Vaux area.

It follows significant flooding in Grands Vaux in January, when more than 50 residents were evacuated from their homes.

Willie Peggie, of Jersey's Environment Department, said: "The current weather forecast is for significant rain tonight into tomorrow in Jersey, possibly up to 35mm, which has the potential to create standing water on the roads and in low-lying areas.

"We’re monitoring the situation and working with our partners, including Jersey Water and the Parishes to be as prepared as possible for heavy rainfall."