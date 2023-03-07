Guernsey's government grants £15,000 to Turkey and Syria relief efforts

Thousands of pounds has been donated to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts by Guernsey's government.

Guernsey's Overseas Aid Development Commission - which distributes States money to charities undertaking humanitarian work - has agreed to grant £10,000 to Shelterbox and £5,000 to Aquabox.

UK charity ShelterBox helps people whose homes have been damaged by conflict or disasters, while Aquabox is another UK charity that provides water filters and items to help shelter building.

The donation from Guernsey Overseas Aid's adds to the £15,000 already given by Rotary Guernesiais to help with relief efforts.

Total deaths from the disaster in Turkey and Syria have exceeded 50,000, while more than 100,000 people are injured and 1.5 million are homeless.

Many thousands of people remain without shelter or sanitation.