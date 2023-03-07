Young roller skaters in Jersey have been granted £2,000 to help fund their travel to national championships in the UK.

Regent Skating Club, which has around 70 members, trains skaters to compete in contests like the British Championships.

In total, 18 club members are preparing to travel to the UK later this month for a solo event and their travel costs are being supported by a £2,000 donation from Ports of Jersey.

This adds to the £2,000 that Ports of Jersey donated to the skate club in 2022.

Skating builds 'great fitness, strength, and resilience', says the club's head coach Credit: Regent Skate Club

The club’s head coach, Sasha Baker, said: “Skating is a fantastic sport – like Torvill and Dean on wheels – and we want to make it accessible to all.

"This donation is helping us do that by keeping travel costs to a minimum.

"We are passionate as a club about reducing financial barriers to sport, and we all give our time for free."

She said that sponsorship has also allowed the club to build up a stock of roller skates for rent, meaning families don't have to buy their own pair - which can cost over £500.

The club is home to skaters who have represented Great Britain in European championships and several skaters who are British champions in their age category - one who is just eight years old.

Skaters at the club can begin competing from the age of seven in solo events, where they perform dances such as the foxtrot, tango or waltz.

"It is beautiful to watch," said Ms Baker. "Making it look graceful is incredibly hard work and builds great fitness, strength, and resilience.

"Standing on the 50 by 25 metre rink, waiting for the music to start, is nerve-racking stuff - the children are amazing."

