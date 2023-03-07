Jersey teenager on trial after man stabbed '23 times'

Three teenagers have gone on trial after an 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times near Les Geyt flats in St Saviour on 9 January last year.

Prosecutors at Jersey's Royal Court claim the teenager was lured to a bike shelter on the estate under false pretences before being stabbed 23 times in what they allege was a planned and targeted attack led by 19-year-old Alex De Jesus, who denies attempted murder.

Mr De Jesus is also accused of grave and criminal assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He denies all charges.

Two other men, aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with grave and criminal assault and affray. They deny all charges.

The court heard the victim had to be airlifted to Southampton General Hospital to remove the end of a blade that was lodged in his spine. He also experienced two punctured lungs and a damaged liver, and required a blood transfusion.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the teenager was still able to phone 999 for help as he lay bleeding on the ground.

The trial continues at Jersey's Royal Court and is expected to end next Friday (17 March).