Around 2,500 islanders are getting ready to take the plunge for Jersey's biggest sporting fundraiser.

The Swimarathon is back for the next five days at Les Quennevais.

All the money goes to local charities, with the bulk of it going to the Grace Trust, Salvation Army, and Society of St Vincent de Paul.

People taking part include the Lieutenant-Governor, the Bailiff's Chambers, emergency services, staff from a number of businesses, and hundreds of school children.

Over the last 50 years, the event has raised more than £3.5 million.

The organising committee chairman, Andy Quinn, says "hundreds of hours of planning" goes towards preparing for it, "much of it behind the scenes and without public recognition."

However, he added that it will "make a real difference to the three main beneficiaries who are seeing unprecedented demand for help."

There are still some slots available for anyone who might want to sign up at the last minute.

Anyone who wants to get involved can email administrator@lionsswimarathon.org

