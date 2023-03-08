A group of men offering household repair work without the required hawker's licence have been expelled from Jersey.

Some money was also seized from them.

Suspicions were raised last month when Jersey Police issued a warning after receiving reports of men knocking on doors offering unlicensed roofing work or gutter cleaning.

This led to an operation by the Business Hub Compliance Unit, States of Jersey Police, and Jersey Customs and Immigration Service, to find these illegal traders.

People need the correct business licence to operate in Jersey, which has to be verified by the Business Hub.

It can also be requested by members of the public before any work begins.

If any islanders see any suspicious people offering goods and services door-to-door, they are encouraged to report it to the Business Hub directly.

The Chief Minister, Kristina Moore, says that the operation was a "fantastic example of inter-agency working and a fast response to an illegal situation that could have put the public in danger.

"It is a good reminder for traders of all types to have the correct business licence to operate in Jersey before carrying work on the Island, otherwise, they will be liable to enforcement action.”

