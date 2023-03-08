Jersey teenagers on trial after 18-year-old man 'stabbed 23 times'

Three teenagers have gone on trial at Jersey's Royal Court after an 18-year-old was stabbed multiple times near Les Geyt flats in St Saviour on 9 January last year.

The prosecution claims the man was lured to a bike shelter on the estate under false pretences before being stabbed 23 times in what they allege was a 'planned and targeted attack' led by 19-year-old Alex Diogo Franca De Jesus.

Mr De Jesus admits possession of an offensive weapon but denies attempted murder, instead pleading guilty to the alternative charge of grave and criminal assault.

Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because or their age, both deny grave and criminal assault and affray.

A fourth teenager, 18-year-old Jayden James Howard, has already pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is not involved in the trial.

The court heard that the victim had to be airlifted to Southampton General Hospital to remove the end of a blade that was lodged in his back. He also experienced two punctured lungs and a damaged liver, and required a blood transfusion.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the teenager was still able to phone 999 for help on the night in question. The jury was played an extract from the call and shown body-worn footage from a police officer who found the boy lying in bushes near the bike shelter.

The trial continues and is expected to end next Friday (17 March).