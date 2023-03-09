Staff are making their final preparations before St John Ambulance take over the emergency service in Alderney.

Four new employees - Mike Lord, Mel Walden, Maria Collier and Angela Etheredge - will take on sole responsibility for the service from 1 April.

They're all Alderney residents, and some have had an involvement with the ambulance service in the island in the past.

Until their takeover, the Alderney ambulance service is being staffed by a UK-based independent ambulance provider, which has been reporting to the States of Alderney.

Aimee Lihou, Head of Quality & Patient Safety, said: "The Alderney staff are nearing the completion of their initial training and have been gaining valuable on the road experience with clinicians in Guernsey, which has given them exposure to a range of medical and trauma cases.

"When they first become operational in Alderney they will initially be supported by a member of Guernsey staff who will be stationed temporarily in Alderney, then as part of the new model for the Alderney ambulance service, we will give ongoing support with oversight from Guernsey."

The Alderney ambulance service will operate as an extension of the Guernsey service, under the clinical governance framework and leadership of the St John Ambulance and Rescue Service.