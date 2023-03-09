Guernsey charities encouraged to apply for community support grants

Charities in Guernsey can now apply for the next round of Social Investment Fund grants.

More than £2 million was given to 21 organisations across the Bailiwick last year.

The grants are given to encourage more help for the community, funding projects and helping with running costs.

Applicants can apply for grants of £25,000 per charity.

In order to qualify, applicants have to show that they:

Improve the lives of people with specific needs, disadvantages or vulnerabilities

Help to protect the natural environment, culture and heritage of Guernsey

Improve the health and wellbeing for the Guernsey community

Help to build a more inclusive community, which challenges the barriers causing disadvantage or discrimination

Last year's grants were awarded across several diverse areas of the Bailiwick such as the arts, community support, environment, sports, health and wellbeing, welfare, and supporting vulnerable and disabled members of the community.

Funding for SIF’s grants programmes comes from the Channel Islands Lottery and the Guernsey Probate Registry.

If you want to apply to receive a grant, islanders are asked to email Sadie.SiviterdePaucar@gov.gg or, you can find more information here.

Applications for 2023 have to be received by 12:00 on Wednesday 5 April 2023.