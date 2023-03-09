Young people 'priced out' of taking driving tests in Channel Islands

Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler looks at the challenges facing learner drivers.

Islanders across the Bailiwicks are struggling to book their driving tests, and many are being "priced out" due to the cost of tests.

In Guernsey the cost of a test has risen from £75 to £92, with theory assessments now costing £47 when they were previously £38.

One local instructor fears this will be too expensive for some young people, particularly if they fail the first time and need another attempt.

Dave Sheppard says: "This is just gonna out price some kids for doing it. If you fail, you've got to retake it's a lot of money "

He also said there is a problem with youngsters booking "just to have a go" even if they have a low chance of passing, which ultimately blocks up the test system.

In Jersey, the issue is time, with the next available slot for a test in June unless someone cancels.

Long waiting lists were caused by the pandemic, which has been exacerbated by only having two examiners on island.

Driving instructor Betty Le Bailey says that although the DVS is trying to recruit new examiners, it means they haven't got the space for new pupils.

She said: "This is why they're saying that there's not enough driving instructors because we've got people on our books all the time and we just can't seem to get rid of them obviously because they haven't passed the test."

