People in Guernsey can now complete online tax returns now technical problems have been resolved.

A fault which affected access on Sunday 5 March has been fixed and tax returns are now being received.

Both the 2021 and 2022 returns are available.

The deadline for submitting tax returns has been extended to Friday 17 March meaning islanders have a week to complete them.

The States of Guernsey have apologised for the inconvenience caused as a result of the fault.