People in Guernsey have the chance to share their thoughts on development proposals for Briarwood.

Plans for the site in St Martin's include building 26 properties with parking and areas for bicycle storage.

An open planning meeting is taking place at Beau Sejour this afternoon, giving islanders the chance to comment on the major residential development.

The proposals were hit with strong criticism, with concerns being raised about it being next to a primary school, and a part of the development being inside the St Martin's Conservation area.

Politicians have also raised concerns, with Deputy Peter Roffey saying it will set "a dangerous precedent and loophole for developers" to not include affordable housing on their sites.

An independent report, however, supports claims from the developers that it would be "unviable" for affordable housing to be included there.

Islanders are welcomed to join the meeting at 2:30pm in the Cambridge and Delancey rooms at Beau Sejour.