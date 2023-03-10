Play Brightcove video

Teenage girls across the Channel Islands are experiencing worse mental health than boys, according to recent surveys.

The reports, published in both Jersey and Guernsey, found that girls in years 10 to 12 are experiencing the worst mental health of all year groups.

In previous years, girls have reported having difficulty with their mental well-being more than boys, but the gap is widening in some areas.

33% of year 12 girls scored 'low' for happiness in Jersey

14% of year 10 girls thought their school took bullying seriously in Guernsey

In Guernsey's young people's survey 2022, around two in five students think their school cares whether they are happy with that number being lowest amongst year 10 girls.

For Jersey's Health profile 2022, it found that anxiety scores have increased in all age groups, particularly amongst year 12 girls.

For Jersey teacher, Kimberly Lappin, these trends may be down to "more pressure" on students when it comes to exams.

She says: "There's also more pressure. When I was doing my GCSEs I think I did about 14 exams. They're doing close to 25/30 exams now.

"So I think there's more pressure there, because there's more people on the planet, there's more competition to get jobs."

For girls in Years 10 to 12, it is social media that has a big influence on their mental health.

Year 11 pupil, Kelly Martins, says: "I think it's like a lot of internet influence, and like comparing ourselves like girls especially, comparing ourselves to other girls and the differences we have and feeling insecure."