Jersey's Economic Development Minister says progress is being made on plans to bring at least one new French supermarket to the island.

Deputy Kirsten Morel wants to give shoppers more choice.

He says building a stronger relationship with France is one of his top priorities.

"We're still engaging with more than one supermarket that's interested in coming to Jersey," says Deputy Morel.

"I know we're also talking to people interested in providing a freight route to the island as well.

"So overall since we've come into government, we've really focused on links with France and we're seeing at a commercial level they're developing really well."

