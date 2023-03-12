Jersey's Indian community put on a vibrant and colourful celebration this weekend to mark the Holi Festival.

Over one hundred people gathered for the occasion, where they enjoyed throwing painted powder at each other.

The celebration, also known as the Festival of Light, is one of the most important events in the Hindu calender and marks the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of spring.

Aside from getting covered in colours, the festival is all about bringing the community together and celebrating new beginnings.

"We're not just an Indian community, we're a community in Jersey and it's good to see everybody getting involved," says Suganthy Sundaravadivelu, one of the attendees at the festival.

The Hindu community has grown to 1,200 in Jersey and the festival's organiser, Sunil Ravtuwar, hopes to throw even more events like these in future.

He said: "I want to do even more events, bringing even more people, and bringing everyone happiness, that's all I want."