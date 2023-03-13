Channel Islands celebrate Commonwealth Day

People across the Channel Islands will celebrate Commonwealth Day today (13 March).

Commonwealth Day celebrates unity, diversity and the links of the modern Commonwealth.

This year, the theme for Commonwealth Day is: ‘Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future’.

It encourages member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, to secure a better future for young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.

Jersey’s branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) promotes parliamentary best practice and the values of the Commonwealth in Jersey’s States Assembly.

Over the last 12 months States Members has focused on improving key global issues on a local scale, such as women’s safety, single use plastics and climate change.

Deputy Rob Ward, Chair of the Jersey branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, said: “Jersey’s involvement with the CPA allows us to learn more from countries around the world about good governance and make more of an impact in this increasingly interconnected world.

"Membership to the CPA is key for our island at a time where international action on global issues such as climate change demand a cooperative approach across countries”.