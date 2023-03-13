Five people have been arrested after a drugs raid unearthed £60k of Class A and B drugs in Jersey.

Jersey Police conducted the Drug Squad operation on Friday 10 March in St Saviour.

During the search, police also found a large amount of cash, estimated to be between £10-15k.

Three women, aged 32, 21 and 19, and one man, aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

They have since been released on bail.

The fifth person, 39-year-old Shane Lloyd, was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

He is due to appear in Jersey's Magistrates Court this morning (13 March).