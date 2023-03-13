Jersey's glass church hall to be demolished as part of revamp plans

Plans have been submitted to revamp the church hall at St Matthew's Glass Church. The current 70-year-old hall will be demolished and rebuilt.

As well as rebuilding the church hall, the new designs also show plans to build two three-bedroom homes on the site.

A café and larger community spaces have also been listed on the application.

37 parking spaces will also be allocated in the area.

A 3D model of the designs has been published as part of the planning application.