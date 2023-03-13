Guernsey's Medical Specialist Group (MSG) has successfully overturned a £1.5million fine levied against it more than a year ago.

The island's Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) took the company to court on the grounds of anti-competitive behaviour.

It came after a consultant who worked for the group was banned from practicing in the island for a period of five years after they left.

The MSG appealed against the decision, and the GCRA will now pay the legal costs to the Group.

Jon Buckland, chief executive of MSG says he welcomes the decision from the Royal Court after a "long and painful process".

He said: "For more than four years now we have had to expend considerable amounts of time, effort and resources, alongside considerable legal fees, to defend ourselves against the GCRA's actions.

"Throughout, we have cooperated fully with the GCRA, meeting with them and answering their multiple requests for information and materials, including at times when we were under severe pressure due to the Covid pandemic.

"From the outset, we explained why we had restrictions in our contracts and why these were appropriate.

"We provided evidence to show the difficulties we have in recruiting into Guernsey, and how long the process can take, particularly given the extreme shortage of doctors in the UK and globally.

"Our contractual provisions ensure that we can attract high calibre consultants across a wide range of specialisms to come and work in Guernsey and provide expert medical care in our community."