Jersey's social security minister has revealed she is working to reduce GP bills for people.

Deputy Elaine Miller is in negotiations with doctors to design a plan to make healthcare more affordable on the island.

It currently costs islanders approximately £50 to attend a GP appointment.

Deputy Miller says she wants to help people struggling with the cost of living.

In 2019, Deputy Geoff Southern of Reform Jersey, proposed a re-evaluation of the way the cost of primary healthcare is calculated for vulnerable groups.

He says: "Reform Jersey will support any moves to extend cost reductions available under the HAS (Health Access Scheme) to other groups to achieve the widest possible reach.

"A recent attempt to widen access to those with multi-morbidities and long- term conditions, especially the elderly, failed to get sufficient votes in the States to win the day, but perhaps the arguments for those in greatest need to get better treatment were heeded.

"We need a health service which can address this most fundamental aspect of living in Jersey, namely eliminating health inequality in our society."

