Offshore windfarms hold huge economic potential for Jersey as a producer and exporter of renewable energy, the island's Environment Minister has said.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf described windfarms as a "game changer for Jersey" during a public hearing where a scrutiny panel questioned him on the island's climate change and renewable energy plans.

The minister aims to have a draft Marine Spatial Plan - which will set out how Jersey's marine environment can be best used and protected - by midsummer.

Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap estimates that work would begin on an offshore wind farm system between 2030 and 2040, and that half of Jersey's electricity would come from renewable sources generated within the island's territory from 2040 to 2050.

During the recent scrutiny hearing, Deputy Renouf warned that a project for offshore turbines will be an intensely complex process with large risks involved if not properly executed.

Deputy Steve Luce, who was chairing the scrutiny panel, says they were interested to hear of plans the minister is considering for renewable energy solutions and "looks forward " to the development of "a robust and well-considered" Marine Spatial Plan.

He added: "We are, however, increasingly concerned to hear of the growing capacity issues with the Island’s sewerage and drainage network and the impact this will have on both climate change resilience and delivery of new housing developments."