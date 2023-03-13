Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney went to meet the residents affected by the rent increase

People living in social housing in Jersey have had their rent increased with three weeks' notice.

Of the 900 homes owned by social housing provider Jersey Homes Trust, 835 received letters over the weekend outlining how their rent would be rising by between 5-9%.

The Trust was originally founded by the States in the 1990s but is now independent of the government.

Although the provider did not raise rent prices during the pandemic, residents say they received no warning about this increase.

The Jersey Homes Trust says the rise is partly down to the previous rent freeze, in addition to rising inflation.

It says it is increasing rents below the 12% rate of inflation and it won't be making a profit, but that the money raised is needed to cover costs and build more affordable homes.

Pensioner Colin Rotheram has been told his rent will increase by 9%, meaning from 1 April he will have to pay £75 more a month.

He does not recive any government support which means he will have to pay the difference himself.

Colin says he is struggling as his pension has not increased with the cost of living Credit: ITV Channel

Colin said: “Every year you tighten it and tighten it until you can’t tighten it anymore, and I’m not doing half the things I used to do.”

“For the single mothers, and there are lots of them here, it will be impossible.”

He thinks Reform Jersey, which has spoken out against the rent increases, is "fighting a losing battle".

He added: “The government don’t know what’s going on at this level.”

Deputy Sam Mezec from Reform believes the island needs some form of rent control "to prevent rent increases that people just can't afford from being implemented and to stop them being implemented at such short notice."

He added: "We don't have that regime at the moment so right now the government's got to get round a table with the Jersey Homes Trust to try to find an easier way through this rather than to increase people's rents by 9% with just three weeks' notice."

The party says it has been contacted by many unhappy tenants and is arranging a meeting to support them.

