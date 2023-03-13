A large party in the park and a big lunch are among the plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Jersey.

Celebrations will span the bank holiday weekend, with free and ticketed events to attend.

Licensed venues will be encouraged to open their doors from 9am on Saturday 6 May ahead of the live coverage of the coronation from 11:15am.

A special extension has also been given to venues with a seventh category licence, permitting them to stay open until 3am on Sunday 7 May.

The timeline of events will be as follows:

Saturday 6 May

Coronation Park (Millbrook Park) will transform into a large-scale public event from 10am-6pm.

The coronation ceremony will be broadcast in real-time from the park.

There will be musical entertainment and activities for families to enjoy throughout the day.

Sunday 7 May

On the following day, there will be a big lunch event at 12pm in Liberation Square.

This event will be ticketed and alcohol-free, and tickets will be on sale from 3 April.

Islanders will also be able to watch the Coronation Concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle in the evening.

The screening will take place in Liberation Square from 7pm.

Monday 8 May

Local charities are encouraging islanders to get involved in volunteering on bank holiday Monday.

Organisations that are interested in having volunteers can sign up on The Big Help Out website.

Sir Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff, says: “‘In this most significant year for His Majesty The King, it is a fitting tribute that Jersey will be able to come together in Coronation Park to watch live coverage of the coronation ceremonies in London on 6 May.

Coronation Park is particularly appropriate given that it was opened in 1937 by Florence Lady Trent, to celebrate the coronation of King George VI.

"We hope this community occasion, along with the other events planned to complement the Royal Household’s planned activities, will allow islanders to come together during what should be a memorable and joyful weekend for all who choose to take part.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…