Jersey Police have not yet searched wooded areas near where Thomas Frost was last seen, a review has found.

A month on from the 51-year-old's disappearance, a peer review by Avon and Somerset Police has recommended that police search woodland within a 2km radius of St Ouen.

Mr Frost was last seen at his parent's house in the parish on Saturday 11 February.

Since then, the search operation has involved officers from Jersey, Guernsey and the UK, using drones, boats, planes and a search and rescue dog to look for the missing man.

Specialised search dogs are expected to arrive in Jersey soon to aid the woodland search.

Police Search Divers from Avon and Somerset have completed their search of areas of water and some parts of the coastline, but say they are confident that Mr Frost was not in the water they searched.

The specialist team has since returned to the UK, and the search operation has been scaled back.

Anyone with information about Mr Frost's disappearance should contact police on 01534 612612.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…