Politicians in Guernsey have proposed an increase in benefits and allowances for islanders affected by the rising cost of living.

The Committee for Employment & Social Security has submitted a Policy Letter proposing an interim increase in most benefits, such as States Pension, carer's allowance and income support.

Following a period of high inflation, the Committee wants to support low-income households.

The changes, which will take effect from the first week of July 2023 if approved by the States, will cost the government an extra £3.5m.

It has previously been suggested that the only way to plug Guernsey's £85 million financial "black hole" is through severe cuts to government spending.

Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee, says: “The proposals in this Policy Letter will not have any impact on 2024 benefit rates, which will be the same regardless of whether the States approve proposals for a mid-year increase.

"It does mean some £3.5m of additional expenditure between now and January, and we are extremely conscious of the pressure public finances are under right now.

"We do need a solution to the sustainability of those public finances but in the meantime, we must also recognise that this has been an extraordinary period of increased costs for those islanders who were already struggling."

Deputy Roffey is encouraging islanders who are struggling with the cost of living to seek support by contacting Employment & Social Security on 01481 22250.

