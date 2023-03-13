Swimarathon already raises at least £6,000 more than last year

Swimmers taking part in Jersey's 2023 Swimarathon have raised at least £6,000 more than last year.

Those taking part completed 23,314 laps in Les Quennevais Pool and raised £84,469.40, at the close of the event yesterday (Sunday 12th March).

The figure could rise further, as participants in the annual Jersey event collect sponsorship money.

Chairman of the organisers, Lion Andy Quinn said: "Given the constrained circumstances under which we are living at this time, this is an outstanding result."

The five-day event is the island’s biggest sporting fundraiser and now has raised more than £3.6 million over the past 50 years.

Organisers say all of the money raised will be used to support islanders in need. The three main beneficiaries are the foodbanks operated by the Grace Trust, the Salvation Army Jersey Corps and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.