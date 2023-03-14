Some cough medicines sold behind the counter at pharmacies across the Bailiwicks and UK are being removed due to safety concerns.

Health experts are removing any medicines containing pholcodine, a cough suppressant, from shelves due to a small chance of sudden, severe and life-threatening allergic reaction.

The rare side effect has been identified among some people who take the medicines up to a year before going under general anaesthetic involving neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBA).

Islanders are being told to check the ingredients list of any cough medicines at home for pholcodine and speak to their pharmacist for an alternative.

The Medicine's and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says it is recalling the products "as a precaution".

Medicines containing pholcodine include:

Boots Night Cough Relief Oral Solution

Boots Dry Cough Syrup 6 Years+

Boots Day Cold & Flu Relief Oral Solution

Cofsed Linctus

Care Pholcodine 5mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free

Galenphol Linctus

Galenphol Paediatric Linctus

Galenphol Strong Linctus

Covonia Dry Cough Sugar Free Formula

Pholcodine Linctus Bells Healthcare 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution

Numark Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution

Well Pharmaceuticals Pholcodine 5mg per 5ml Oral Solution

Superdrug Pholcodine Linctus BP

Strong Pholcodine Linctus BP

Pholcodine Linctus BP

Pholcodine Linctus, PL

Glaxosmithkline Day & Night Nurse Capsules

Glaxosmithkline Day Nurse Capsules

Glaxosmithkline Day Nurse

Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee says: " Islanders should contact their pharmacy if they are unsure whether any products they may have at home are affected.

"They should not continue to take any product containing pholcodine, although there is no immediate concern of harm.

"Any remaining medicine can be taken to a pharmacy for safe disposal where the community pharmacy team will be able to advise on alternative products which they can buy."