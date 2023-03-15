The Bailiff of Jersey has received a Knighthood for services to the island's community.

Sir Timothy Le Cocq attended the first Investiture Ceremony of 2023 where he was knighted by HRH The Prince of Wales.

The ceremony was held in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle.

The honour was granted to the Bailiff by Her Late Majesty in her Jubilee Birthday Honours list last July.

He described the moment he received the Knighthood as "special".

He said: "Many others before me have spoken of the enormous sense of occasion and I can confirm that it was exactly as you might imagine.

"It was both formal and intimate with only my family guests in the room with me in addition, of course, to the Royal entourage."

Sir Timothy Le Cocq describes Prince William as "well-informed about Jersey", and says they had time to talk about the island's recent tragic events.

He added: "It is a great honour to represent the island as Bailiff and, as I have said before, receiving my Knighthood feels very much like the ‘icing on the cake’ and represents a recognition of the hard work and many hours the whole of my team put in to ensure that the Bailiff’s office runs smoothly.

"We are all very proud of the island we represent.”

