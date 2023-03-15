A man has been taken to hospital after driving into a ditch off the side of a road in Jersey.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident which happened near the junction of Greenhills Hotel at approximately 11:30 this morning (15 March).

Two fire engines, four police vehicles and one ambulance attended the scene where the van had come off the road.

The van is due to be pulled out shortly and the driver has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The road is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen soon.

