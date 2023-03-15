Work to build Jersey's first care facility for people with disabilities will not go ahead.

A new government report reveals that the Maison Des Amis development is 'too large' for the future needs of the island.

Planning permission was granted in November 2022 to convert the former Hampshire Hotel into a new residential home.

The facility was meant to provide in-house care for people with Down's Syndrome and other learning disabilities who have nursing or special care needs.

The government has revealed it is unable to commit to commissioning the services, run by charity Les Amis.

The charity's Board and Trustees have agreed that a lack of government commitment, rising costs and pressures on the construction industry mean the financial risk of the project is too high.

The previous Chair of Les Amis, Leslie Norman, recently resigned from the charity, saying it had become a "constant battle" to get funding for Les Amis.

Paul Routier, the newly appointed Chair, says: “Les Amis will continue to work with Government of Jersey, partner agencies, staff and residents and families to determine and gather consensus around the appropriate facilities required for aging Islanders with learning disabilities – for their right and access to quality care, quality of life and dignity in their final years, when they are most vulnerable.

"We stand by our research which highlights the unmet need for such facilities and commit to making the right provisions going forward.

"In the meantime, we remain focused on providing our residents and their families the best care, facilities and support that we can give as a strong, local charity which has always spoken up and fought for the rights of Islanders with learning disabilities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...