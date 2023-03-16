Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Bronwen Brown went along to try bell-ringing for herself...

People in Guernsey are learning the art of bell-ringing ahead of the King's Coronation in May.

The 'Ring for the King' sessions follow a call for more campanologists, or bell-ringers, in the island.

The 20 novices are currently training at Elizabeth College, but they will soon move onto one of four bell towers on the island for a further three classes.

The campaign is part of a nationwide recruitment drive by the central council of church bell-ringers.

Duncan Loweth, Tower Captain at the Town Church, is leading the training.

He said: "We'll have about 45 minutes of celebratory ringing before the Coronation and it's really an opportunity for people who might have had an interest in ringing or haven't heard about it before and just want to have a go to learn how to ring the bells and then turn out on that day to mark the occasion."

While the classes are now full, Mr Loweth hopes the 'Ring for the King' initiative will encourage more islanders to take up the craft.

Duncan says more people than he expected wanted to get involved. Credit: ITV Channel

Trainee bell-ringer, Jo Steer, has a son who has also learnt the skill.

She said: "He's only 12 years old, he rings with the guys here and he absolutely loves it.

"When they put the big sign up to say would anybody like to 'Ring for the King', he said he would love it if I did it."

