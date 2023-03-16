The Planning Committee will decide today (16 March) whether to approve plans for more than 130 new homes to be built at South Hill in Jersey.

The Jersey Development Company scheme would be a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The proposals also include creating 70 car parking spaces, building a courtyard garden, and upgrading the nearby park and playground.

If approved, buy-to-let investors will be banned from purchasing any of the sites after States Members supported a proposition from Deputy Sam Mézec.

All building applications sent to the committee are accompanied by a recommendation from the island's Planning Department - in this instance, it was advised the committee approve the plans.

There are a number of other applications to be considered on Thursday.

They include plans for a 50 bed care home to be built at Fauvic Nurseries.

Those proposals also include building a fundraising shop on the grounds, and some woodland space for people to enjoy.

It will also look into an application from the government to construct a headland around La Collette in St Helier.

