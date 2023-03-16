More French food could soon be hitting the supermarket shelves

Condor intends to import more French produce now that it has bought a second freight and passenger vessel.

The company says it has seen a "significant rise" in continental goods being imported in the last year, and hopes the new purchase will "provide additional capacity to St Malo."

Its CEO, John Napton, says the "larger fleet will help us enhance our offering to the Co-Op and other commercial freight customers."

He hopes the company's expansion will "broaden the choice of products and materials available" to islanders.

In early March, Condor bought another ferry which will carry both freight and passengers.

The MV Straitsman is a 125m long vessel - similar in design to the Commodore Clipper - with a capacity to hold 400 passengers.

It will service routes between Guernsey, Jersey, the UK and France, including an overnight trip between the UK and Channel Islands.

The company says it should be in use by the autumn.

