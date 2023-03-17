People in Guernsey are being urged to stick to footpaths in Bluebell Wood to help the native flowers against the threat of non-native invaders.

Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management says bluebells are becoming less numerous and struggling to hold their own as dominant species continue to spread.

Bluebells are sensitive to trampling and soil compaction, which is a result of people straying off path, damaging new shoots and leaves.

An invasive species, known as stinking onions, emerges early in the year getting a head start on bluebells and quickly outcompeting them.

Invasive Non-Native Species Policy & Coordination Officer, Francis Russell, says: "We are hopeful that small changes can make a big difference. This spring, visitors to the wood are being reminded what they can do to protect the bluebells.

"So, we are asking people to stay on the designated paths, keep dogs under control, and especially not walk amongst the bluebells."