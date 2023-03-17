Condor reveal name of new Channel Islands vessel

Condor has revealed the name of its new vessel which will enter service later this year.

The ferry company has announced the additional Ro-pax vessel will be called 'Condor Islander.'

The new vessel will join the Condor Liberation, Clipper and Voyager on the journeys between Guernsey, Jersey, Portsmouth and St Malo.

It is believed to be the first time that the name 'Islander' has been used for a Condor-owned or leased ship in the 75 years since it was established.

Condor Ferries' CEO, John Napton says: "Whilst a name may not be important to some, we really wanted something that reflects we have been part of Channel Islands’ life for just over three quarters of a century.

"We also felt it should resonate with visitors to our shores so Islander seems appropriate."

Islander will be sailed from New Zealand to Jersey which takes around seven weeks before work can begin on some onboard alterations, including installing a duty-free shop.

Once completed, the ship will begin trails before entering service towards the end of 2023.