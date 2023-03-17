Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel TV's Jadzia Samuel

An inclusive club event has been hailed a success after giving those with learning and other disabilities the chance to experience nightlife.

Organised by the charity New Horizons, the first-of-its-kind event for Jersey - held at Rojo in St Helier - aimed to give everyone "the chance to dance".

To make it more accessible than a standard club, ramps were installed, the music was played at a lower volume and softer lighting was used.

To make it more accessible than a standard club, ramps were installed, the music was played at a lower volume and softer lighting was used. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Those attending described it as a "fun", "happy" and "exciting" occasion.

For some, it was their first time setting foot in a club environment.

And for those who found it a bit too much, Beresford Street Kitchen - across the road - opened its doors to serve food and provide a calmer environment.

Those attending described it as a "fun", "happy" and "exciting" occasion. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Despite this being a positive step in the right direction, director of New Horizons, Anthony Evans, believes the island has more work to do to create inclusive spaces for evening activities.

"There's lots that goes on during the day, but at nighttime it's very limited," he said.

"Obviously, opportunities like this allow people to get together, socialise, work on things like communication and social skills."