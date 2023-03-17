St Patrick's Day celebrations will return to Jersey this weekend, with parades, music and dancing planned across Friday, Saturday and Sunday (17, 18 and 19 March).

On Friday, members of Jersey's Irish community will gather for a 'blessing of the Shamrock' mass at 11am in St Mary's and St Peter's Church.

The mass will be followed by a reception in the Assembly Room of the Town Hall from 12:30-3pm, with a lunch and live music throughout the afternoon.

A marquee in St Helier's Parade Gardens is open from 12pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and is free to enter.

DJs, Irish dancing and food and drink will all be on offer, with last orders at 10:30pm.

A grand parade through the streets of St Helier will set off at 11am on Saturday from the West Centre.