A man from Jersey has been jailed for nine and a half years after being found guilty for three counts of rape.

David Andrew Sullivan, 28, was sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court on Friday 17 March, after being found guilty during a trial in January.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 13 years and served with a restraining order for an indefinite period.

Sullivan was arrested in March 2021 after victim self-referred to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

Detective Constable, Jo Maistre says: "I hope this goes some way to reassure the public that we are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual violence perpetrators.

"The victim in this case has shown an immense amount of courage and patience during this process."